Powell and Randolph confirm relationship with July 4 Texas photos

Powell and Randolph families join celebration

Their July 4 celebration brought together both families: Randolph's siblings (including Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph), Powell's sisters, Lauren and Leslie, plus friends like Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Cline.

The couple was first rumored to be dating last November after being spotted together in Austin, with more sightings in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City since then.

Before finding each other, Powell dated Gigi Paris while Randolph was linked to Gregg Sulkin.