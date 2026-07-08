Powell and Randolph confirm relationship with July 4 Texas photos
Glen Powell, 37, and actress Michelle Randolph, 28, just confirmed they're dating, sharing sweet photos from a July 4 party in Texas.
The post included a candid shot of Randolph dancing and a kiss between the two, with Powell captioning it, "Hell of a Fourth."
Looks like their relationship is officially out there for everyone to see.
Powell and Randolph families join celebration
Their July 4 celebration brought together both families: Randolph's siblings (including Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph), Powell's sisters, Lauren and Leslie, plus friends like Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Cline.
The couple was first rumored to be dating last November after being spotted together in Austin, with more sightings in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City since then.
Before finding each other, Powell dated Gigi Paris while Randolph was linked to Gregg Sulkin.