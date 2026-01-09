Next Article
Prabhas calls 'Spirit' 1st look his "best poster till now"
Entertainment
Prabhas is hyped about the first look of his next film, Spirit, calling it his "best poster till now" and even a "cult poster."
The reveal happened on January 1, thanks to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
What's special about the poster?
The poster shows Prabhas in a raw new avatar—shirtless, long hair, thick beard, and a bruised back.
He's holding a drink and facing away from the camera while Triptii Dimri, in a simple saree, lights his cigarette.
Turns out this isn't just for show; it's an actual scene from the movie.
Vanga's New Year reveal ritual
Director Vanga loves dropping surprises on New Year's Day—he did it before with Animal and kept up the tradition this year by unveiling Spirit's poster at midnight with an energetic message for fans.