Next Article
Prabhas leads the party in 'Naache Naache' from 'The Raja Saab'
Entertainment
"Naache Naache," the new song from "The Raja Saab," just dropped at a glitzy Mumbai launch, with the film's star cast (excluding Prabhas) lighting up the event.
The track is already turning heads for its throwback vibe and high-energy dance moves.
Retro-glam, nostalgia, and all-out fun
In the promo, Prabhas rocks a retro-glam look—think pre-Baahubali style—teaming up with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and more for some seriously lively choreography.
Expect a blend of old-school charm, comedy, romance, and action.
Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad (People Media Factory), "The Raja Saab" hits theaters January 9 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.