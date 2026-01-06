Prabhas leads the party in 'Naache Naache' from 'The Raja Saab'

Retro-glam, nostalgia, and all-out fun

In the promo, Prabhas rocks a retro-glam look—think pre-Baahubali style—teaming up with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and more for some seriously lively choreography.

Expect a blend of old-school charm, comedy, romance, and action.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad (People Media Factory), "The Raja Saab" hits theaters January 9 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.