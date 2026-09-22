Why has Prabhas's 'Fauzi' release been delayed?
What's the story
The release of Fauzi, one of the most awaited films starring Prabhas, has been delayed. The period drama, helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was earlier slated for a December 3, 2026 release. However, it is now expected to be pushed to 2027, reportedly due to pending post-production work. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the delay at the pre-release event of Nani's upcoming film The Paradise, held on Monday.
Producer's statement
'It's a movie of that scale'
Shankar assured fans that the delay would be worth it.
He said, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali."
"It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie."
Box office clash
'Fauzi' was to clash with these films
Fauzi was earlier expected to clash with Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan's Sri Sri, both releasing on December 4, 2026.
With the Prabhas-starrer now delayed, the makers will likely announce a new release date for the film in 2027.
The movie also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher in key roles.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi marks Prabhas's return to a period drama after several big-budget projects.
The movie has generated considerable interest because of its director, cast, and purported scale.
It is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the studio behind the Pushpa franchise.
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films is presenting the project.
Future releases
Other upcoming films of Prabhas
Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas is also going to lead Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The movie features Triptii Dimri alongside Prabhas, and is currently set to release in March 2027.
He will also reprise his role as Bhairava in the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel, directed by Nag Ashwin.
The actor is then set to appear in Salaar: Part 2, directed by Prashanth Neel.