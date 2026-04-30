Prabhas's 'Fauzi' on track for October release

The highly anticipated Telugu film Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, is nearing completion with 80% of its shoot wrapped up. The film also stars veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. Cherry, the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers, recently confirmed that only three action sequences featuring Prabhas remain to be shot, reported 123Telugu.

Release update It will be Prabhas's second release this year Despite the ongoing production work, Cherry has assured that the film is still on track for an October release. If this happens, it will be a treat for Prabhas fans as they will get to see their favorite actor twice on the big screen in one year. Prabhas's first release of the year was The Raja Saab, released on January 9. Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is a period action drama.

Leak warning Makers issued warning over leaked images from 'Fauzi's sets Meanwhile, the makers of Fauzi recently issued a warning to fans for sharing leaked images from the film's sets. On X (formerly Twitter), they said, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved."

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Statement 'What's coming on big screen will be far bigger...' The makers further stressed that these leaks could affect the overall experience of the film for audiences. "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What's coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait." Director Raghavapudi also appealed to fans to respect their hard work, saying, "We've poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special."

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