Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' to release in Japan

The makers of Prabhas's horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, have announced plans to release the movie in Japan. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed this while speaking at a pre-release event. This decision comes as no surprise, given Prabhas's immense popularity in Japan, which has previously led to the successful releases of his films like Baahubali and Saaho in the country.
Film's release strategy
When asked about the film's release in Japan, Prasad said, "We are at present releasing the film in Indian languages." "We will have the film dubbed in Japanese and release it in Japan three to six months after the release here." The Raja Saab released in theaters on Friday, January 9.
Regional release
Apart from its international plans, The Raja Saab had a grand release in Tamil Nadu. Prasad revealed that they had strategized for the film to be screened on 150-200 screens across the state. Meanwhile, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas's foray into the horror genre, adding another feather to his diverse filmography.