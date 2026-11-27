Prabhas to collaborate with 'Scene' director Jithu Madhavan?
What's the story
Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is reportedly teaming up with Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan, who recently directed the blockbuster Scene. The film, starring Suriya, has been a massive hit despite its low production cost of just ₹25cr. It was produced by Suriya and has reportedly earned an impressive ₹265cr gross at the box office.
Collaboration details
Prabhas impressed by the director
Prabhas was reportedly impressed by Madhavan's ability to create a major hit on a small budget and is now set to collaborate with him for an upcoming project.
While the genre and storyline of the film are still under wraps, it has already piqued fans' interest.
The project is likely to be produced under the UV Creations banner.
Production timeline
Project set to begin in September 2027
The much-anticipated project will reportedly begin production in September 2027.
This timeline allows for the completion of Prabhas's current projects, Fauzi and Spirit.
Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and will be released on March 19, 2027.
Meanwhile, Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit screens on Diwali 2027.