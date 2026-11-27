Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' shooting to resume in December
What's the story
Actor Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are collaborating for the upcoming pan-India cop-action drama Spirit. As per 123Telugu, after a hiatus, the shooting of this much-awaited film is set to resume next month. The report added that Prabhas will return to the sets on December 15. He will shoot for a few days before returning to his ongoing project Fauzi.
Release date
'Spirit' release date pushed to Diwali 2027
In October, Vanga announced a change in the movie's release schedule.
Spirit was earlier expected to hit theaters in March 2027 but has now been pushed to Diwali 2027.
The film features Prabhas as a police officer with "one bad habit," and it also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai.
Fans got their first look at Prabhas's character back in January of this year.
Other projects
Meanwhile, here's an update on Prabhas's other film 'Fauzi'
Prabhas is also working on Fauzi, a period action thriller from director Hanu Raghavapudi, apart from Spirit.
The film, set in the 1930s and 1940s, sees him play an Indian spy who aids the Indian National Army in its freedom struggle.
It will mark Imanvi Esmail's feature film debut, and it also stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada.
It will now be released on March 19, 2027.