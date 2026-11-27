In October, Vanga announced a change in the movie's release schedule.

Spirit was earlier expected to hit theaters in March 2027 but has now been pushed to Diwali 2027.

The film features Prabhas as a police officer with "one bad habit," and it also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai.

Fans got their first look at Prabhas's character back in January of this year.