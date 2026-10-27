Prabhas's 'Fauzi' teaser shows fictional Netaji-Hitler meeting, Bose protests
Prabhas's new film Fauzi is already making headlines, but not for the reasons you might expect.
The teaser, dropped on his 47th birthday, shows a fictional meeting between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler in 1942 Berlin.
This creative twist hasn't gone down well with everyone: Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has called out the film for mixing real-life heroes with fiction and wants the teaser pulled back and changed.
'Fauzi' retains March 19 2027 release
Even with all the buzz (and backlash), Fauzi is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027. The movie stars Imanvi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty alongside Prabhas and centers on India's fight for freedom.
While some argue it's just artistic freedom at play, others worry about blurring fact and fiction when it comes to important history.