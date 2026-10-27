Prabhas's 'Fauzi' teaser shows fictional Netaji-Hitler meeting, Bose protests

Prabhas's new film Fauzi is already making headlines, but not for the reasons you might expect.

The teaser, dropped on his 47th birthday, shows a fictional meeting between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler in 1942 Berlin.

This creative twist hasn't gone down well with everyone: Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has called out the film for mixing real-life heroes with fiction and wants the teaser pulled back and changed.