Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' is heading to theaters in India—and Japan! Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Prabhas's new horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" drops in Indian theaters on January 9, 2026.

The film features a star-studded cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.

It'll be released in Telugu with dubbed versions for Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam fans.

Producer T G Vishwa Prasad also shared that the movie will make its way to Japanese cinemas about three to six months after its India debut.