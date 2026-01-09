LOADING...

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' is heading to theaters in India—and Japan!

Entertainment

Prabhas's new horror-comedy "The Raja Saab" drops in Indian theaters on January 9, 2026.
The film features a star-studded cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.
It'll be released in Telugu with dubbed versions for Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam fans.
Producer T G Vishwa Prasad also shared that the movie will make its way to Japanese cinemas about three to six months after its India debut.

Where can you watch it?

This one's primarily for the big screen. Advance bookings are already buzzing: over ₹3.5 crore sold in India before release day.
In Tamil Nadu alone, it's expected to open on 150 to 200 screens.
Japan gets a theatrical run too, especially for Prabhas's fans there!