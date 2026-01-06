Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' kicks off with exclusive paid premieres

High demand, legal hurdles, and big overseas buzz

Demand is sky-high: there's already been a request to the Cinematography Minister about ticket pricing.

While Andhra Pradesh has cleared things smoothly, the Nizam region is still sorting out legal issues around special shows.

But none of that's slowing down Prabhas's momentum—overseas pre-sales have topped $350K (about ₹2.9 crore), with more than 10,500 tickets snapped up in North America alone.

With its unique romantic horror-comedy vibe and Prabhas leading the charge, The Raja Saab looks set for a strong box office run.