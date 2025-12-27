Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' struggles with low pre-sales in North America
Prabhas's next film, The Raja Saab, isn't getting much love in advance ticket sales across North America—just $180K so far ahead of its January 9 release.
That's a big drop compared to his earlier hits like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, which both had already crossed the million-dollar mark for their premiere shows with less than two weeks to release.
Facing tough competition and high stakes
To make things trickier, The Raja Saab is up against Thalapathy Vijay's Jan Nayagan, which has already pulled in $107K in US pre-sales—even though Tamil films usually trail Telugu ones there.
With its horror-comedy vibe and Prabhas stepping away from his usual action-hero image, fans seem unsure.
Distributors are worried too: the film needs a massive $10 million just to break even.