Rohit Sharma meets Stranger Things in Netflix's viral new ad

Why is everyone talking about it?

Sharma nails his lines with serious coach energy, warning that things could flip "upside down" as Vecna attacks from every angle.

The mashup even features Steve Harrington's Hellfire Club kit, and fans can't get enough—memes are everywhere, and some are joking that Sharma might have a Bollywood future after cricket.

This campaign follows other big Stranger Things collabs in India as the series gears up for its final showdown.