Prabhu challenges stereotypes, produced and stars in 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Prabhu: 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' opened 4.85cr

Samantha was drawn to the project because it features a strong female lead. She pointed out that today's viewers care more about emotional depth and solid storytelling than outdated gender roles.

Written by co-producer Raj Nidimoru, Maa Inti Bangaaram is part of a bigger shift toward real and inclusive stories, and Samantha's proud to be part of that change.

The film opened strong with ₹4.85 crore on day one!