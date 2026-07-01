Prabhu challenges stereotypes, produced and stars in 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is calling out old-school stereotypes in cinema. In a chat about her new film Maa Inti Bangaaram, she said women deserve more than being "just for the dance or a song."
The film, which she also produced, stars her alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale.
Prabhu: 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' opened 4.85cr
Samantha was drawn to the project because it features a strong female lead. She pointed out that today's viewers care more about emotional depth and solid storytelling than outdated gender roles.
Written by co-producer Raj Nidimoru, Maa Inti Bangaaram is part of a bigger shift toward real and inclusive stories, and Samantha's proud to be part of that change.
The film opened strong with ₹4.85 crore on day one!