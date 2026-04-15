Prabhu stars and produces 'Maa Inti Bangaram' releasing May 15
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with Maa Inti Bangaram, an action-packed family drama set in the 1980s.
The movie lands in theaters on May 15, 2026, and reunites her with director B. V. Nandini Reddy after their hit Oh Baby.
This time, Samantha is not just starring: she's also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
Prabhu plays newlywed with secret mission
Samantha plays a newlywed with a mysterious past who's secretly on a mission.
The cast features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, and veteran Gautami.
With music by Santosh Narayanan and visuals by Om Prakash, the film promises to be a fun summer watch thanks to Vasant Maringanti's screenplay.