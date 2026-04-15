Prabhu stars and produces 'Maa Inti Bangaram' releasing May 15 Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with Maa Inti Bangaram, an action-packed family drama set in the 1980s.

The movie lands in theaters on May 15, 2026, and reunites her with director B. V. Nandini Reddy after their hit Oh Baby.

This time, Samantha is not just starring: she's also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.