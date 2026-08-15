Prabhu to headline 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' on Sony VIZHA LIV
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to headline the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, Sony's upcoming reality show where some of Tamil entertainment's biggest stars compete in fun cooking challenges.
The show will stream on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV, creating an experience that is unmistakably Tamil with local flavors, familiar personalities, and the unique chemistry of Tamil celebrity culture at its heart.
Prabhu says food brings people together
Sharing her excitement, Samantha said, "Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together," and she's looking forward to seeing a different side of the stars as they cook up memories (and maybe some chaos) in the kitchen.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Samantha is set to headline the upcoming reality show.
The celebrity lineup is still under wraps, but expect surprises and plenty of delicious moments ahead!