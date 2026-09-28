Prabhudeva to inaugurate Yuva Dasara 2026 near Jwalamukhi Temple
Yuva Dasara 2026 is coming up from October 13-17 near the Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple, and it's shaping up to be a real musical treat.
With the theme "Something new every day, a musical feast," the festival kicks off with Prabhudeva will inaugurate the event on October 13 and promises fresh vibes each night.
Festival lineup features Loknath Sriram Sandlas
The lineup is stacked: Ajaneesh Loknath with Nakash Aziz and Ananya Bhat open the first night, followed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on night two. Sid Sriram will perform on October 15.
"Sandalwood Nights" will feature stars like Shivarajkumar and Vijay Prakash before Jasmine Sandlas closes things out on October 17.
Plus, local artists from across Karnataka will perform daily from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. so there's plenty of homegrown talent to catch too!