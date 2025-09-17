Prahlad Kakkar calls Abhishek Bachchan a 'lazy actor'

Advertising mogul Prahlad Kakkar , who once planned to make his directorial debut featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , has opened up about his earlier controversial comments about the actor. Years ago, Kakkar had questioned how Bachchan continued to have a career in Bollywood despite a string of box office failures. He had suggested that Bollywood was more of a "mom and pop business" than an industry, implying that Bachchan's success was due to his father, Amitabh Bachchan .

Actor's performance Kakkar calls Bachchan a 'lazy actor' In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar admitted that he shouldn't have singled out Bachchan in his earlier comments. However, he didn't hold back in describing the actor as a "lazy actor." He said, "I believe that Abhishek is a great actor, but he's just lazy. He's amazing; he's just lazy."

Industry insights The ad guru explains his earlier comments Further, Kakkar elaborated on his earlier comments, saying, "The discussion was about the industry." "And I said that it's not an industry. It's a mom-and-pop shop. How is it an industry? There's nothing professional about it." He added, "The only thing professional about it is the technicians. The actors, the directors, the families that produce are not technicians."

Nepotism defense Kakkar defends his views on nepotism Kakkar also defended his comments about nepotism in the industry. He said, "They're moody and haphazard; that's why films take two-three years to make. And they're so star-dependent." "Everybody is picked from families; it's such a system of nepotism." Bachchan had hit back at Kakkar's past comments, saying, "I love Prahlad Kakkar, he should be a stand-up comic not an ad-filmmaker. Maybe then someone will take him seriously!" The ad guru revealed they had a conversation and settled their differences.