Was Prajakta Koli's 'Operation Safed Sagar' character a 'red flag'?
What's the story
Prajakta Koli, who plays Madhavi Reddy in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, has defended her character against accusations of being a "red flag." The series, which focuses on the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War, features Koli as Reddy, the longtime girlfriend of Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy (Mihir Ahuja). Many have criticized Reddy for abruptly leaving home to be with Bal at an IAF base.
Character defense
'It was a very human, common emotion...'
Koli defended Reddy's actions, telling SCREEN, "I actually didn't see Madhavi as a red flag at all."
"It was a very human, common emotion that anybody feels when you want to spend your life with somebody you're hopelessly in love with."
"While he's fighting for our country, he's also a man in love. While she's supportive of his dream, she's also someone who wants a life with him."
Show's depth
'I love how it humanizes them to have these...'
Koli highlighted how Operation Safed Sagar gives agency to the partners of armed forces personnel.
She said, "Operation Safed Sagar deals with so much more of what happens with a soldier than what happens at the frontlines."
"I love how it humanizes them to have these complex building blocks of life."
"The fact that I get to play one of them is such an honor for me."
Show details
Everything to know about 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is a six-episode Netflix period war drama that premiered in August.
The series, inspired by the Indian Air Force's historic Operation Safed Sagar during the 1999 Kargil War, focuses on the Golden Arrows squadron.
Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, it also stars Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, and Dia Mirza.