Prajakta Mali buys Oberoi Exquisite Goregaon East flat for ₹6.42cr
Entertainment
Prajakta Mali just picked up a swanky new pad in Mumbai's Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon East.
The apartment sits high up on the 28th floor, offering 996 square feet of living space and its own tandem parking spot.
She bought it from Noor Khan and Yusuf Ali Khan for ₹6.42 crore on August 12, 2026.
Indian Bank provided ₹5.78cr home loan
Most of the price, about 90%, came from a ₹5.78 crore home loan from Indian Bank, taken out at the end of July.
Mali covered the rest herself, plus shelled out an extra ₹32.12 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 for registration fees (not included in the main price).