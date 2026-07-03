Prajapati steps into Bollywood with 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story'

Prajapati lauds Rao on 'Prahaar'

Princy shared that working on a true story was both exciting and challenging, especially with the responsibility of getting it right.

She called her time learning from Rajkummar Rao "a masterclass," saying his dedication inspired her.

Having moved from TV roles like Main Hoon Aparajita to films, she noticed that movies let actors explore characters more deeply than television.

Prahaar hits theaters August 7, 2026.