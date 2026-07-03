Prajapati steps into Bollywood with 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story'
Princy Prajapati, who you might recognize from Anupamaa, is stepping into Bollywood with Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.
This courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun, follows prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his pursuit of justice in the 26/11 case against Ajmal Kasab.
Rajkummar Rao stars as Nikam, joined by Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Prajapati lauds Rao on 'Prahaar'
Princy shared that working on a true story was both exciting and challenging, especially with the responsibility of getting it right.
She called her time learning from Rajkummar Rao "a masterclass," saying his dedication inspired her.
Having moved from TV roles like Main Hoon Aparajita to films, she noticed that movies let actors explore characters more deeply than television.
Prahaar hits theaters August 7, 2026.