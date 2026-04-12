Prakash of 'Swaragini' says she prefers meaty roles over pay

Prakash paid more, cites seniority

Tejasswi revealed she's actually been paid more than her male co-stars in most projects. She explained that any pay differences usually come down to experience rather than gender:

"I can't compare my pay with someone who's super senior to me. That would be silly. If a male actor has done a lot of work over the years, he'll surely be paid more. But that's because of seniority and not because they're men."

She also turns down flashy offers if the role isn't meaningful, adding she'd rather showcase her talent than just be there for publicity.

Currently, you can catch her on Laughter Chefs season three with Arjun Bijlani.