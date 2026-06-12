Prakash Raj reacts after name surfaces in Dharmasthala case petition
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to reports linking him to the Dharmasthala mass burial case. In a tweet in Kannada, he said the matter was "extremely sensitive" and had hurt the faith of millions. He added that he would personally respond "through media friends" in two days, as he is currently away.
Tweet
What did Raj say?
The Singham actor wrote on X, "Greetings to all.. In the media... On social networks, some news regarding me about the Dharmasthala case has come to my attention being discussed." "Since this is an extremely sensitive matter...one that has hurt the faith of millions of devotees.. it is also my duty to respond to such doubts. I am far away. In another two days, I will personally come and respond through media friends."
Legal proceedings
Raj's name came up in petition recently
Raj's name came up on June 11 when Chinnayya, an accused in the alleged Dharmasthala conspiracy case, filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court. In his petition, Chinnayya claimed that he was told to give statements as per certain people's directions and alleged that Raj had spoken to him in Tamil. The petition alleged that the veteran actor told him, "I will come and hug you on the 29th."
Case background
Case of alleged mass burial
The Dharmasthala mass-burial case came to light in 2025 when a former sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury hundreds of bodies in and around the temple town for nearly two decades. His allegations led to a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which started excavating at several locations he pointed out. The case drew widespread national attention due to disturbing tales related to the alleged burials, including unidentified victims, missing persons, and skeletons found during excavation.