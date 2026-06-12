Prakash Raj reacts after name surfaces in Dharmasthala case petition

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What did Raj say?

The Singham actor wrote on X, "Greetings to all.. In the media... On social networks, some news regarding me about the Dharmasthala case has come to my attention being discussed." "Since this is an extremely sensitive matter...one that has hurt the faith of millions of devotees.. it is also my duty to respond to such doubts. I am far away. In another two days, I will personally come and respond through media friends."