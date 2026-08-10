Prakash Raj condemns police brutality at Jharkhand Assembly protests
Actor Prakash Raj has spoken out against the police's harsh response to student protests outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on August 10.
The students were demanding a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams.
Sharing a video from the protest, Raj said in his X caption, "Why.. Why.. Why . This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down."
Students demand April preliminary exam cancelation
The protests, ongoing since July 29, are led by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, who want last April's preliminary exam canceled and an independent probe.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, on hunger strike for nine days, said they're standing up for "millions of youths" who just want fair opportunities.
Despite injuries and heavy police action, he promised their fight isn't over yet.