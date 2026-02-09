Prakash Raj is not leaving 'Spirit'

'Nonsense speculations': Prakash Raj responds to 'Spirit' exit rumors

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Feb 09, 202601:40 pm

Actor Prakash Raj has dismissed rumors that he has left the upcoming film Spirit due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The speculation was fueled by recent reports of an argument between him and Vanga over a particular scene and script execution. However, when contacted by HT City, Raj said, "Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it," further confirming his involvement in the movie.