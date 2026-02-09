'Nonsense speculations': Prakash Raj responds to 'Spirit' exit rumors
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj has dismissed rumors that he has left the upcoming film Spirit due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The speculation was fueled by recent reports of an argument between him and Vanga over a particular scene and script execution. However, when contacted by HT City, Raj said, "Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it," further confirming his involvement in the movie.
Film details
About the film 'Spirit'
Spirit marks the first collaboration between Vanga and actor Prabhas. The first look was released recently and generated massive buzz. Vivek Oberoi also stars in the film. Last year, Deepika Padukone was initially considered for the female lead role, but she stepped away due to work-schedule conflicts with director Vanga.
Release date
More about the film
Prabhas will play the role of a cop while Triptii Dimri will play his love interest in the film. Earlier this month, producer T-Series announced that Spirit will hit theaters on March 5, 2027. This is Vanga's fourth project after Kabir Singh, Animal, and Arjun Reddy.