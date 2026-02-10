Prakash Raj joins 'Drishyam 3,' and he's 'not replacing anyone'

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn , has added veteran actor Prakash Raj to its cast. The news comes after Jaideep Ahlawat joined the film in December 2025. Raj announced he has started shooting for the same on X on Tuesday. "Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. Im sure you will love it." He added, "..and yes im not replacing anyone."

Role speculation Speculations about Raj's character in 'Drishyam 3' While there have been speculations about Raj playing a police officer in Drishyam 3, a source told Bollywood Hungama that he is not. "It's a fresh, intriguing character, very different from what audiences might expect, and it significantly adds to the narrative," they said. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.

Release date Why 'Drishyam 3' is releasing on October 2 Drishyam 3, produced by Star Studios in association with Panorama Studios, will hit theaters on October 2, 2026. The date has become synonymous with the Drishyam franchise after Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar claimed his family attended a satsang in Panaji and ate pav bhaji on that day in the first film (2015). This line became iconic and is one of the most memorable dialogues in recent Hindi cinema.

