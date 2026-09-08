'Pralay' 1st look unveils Singh, Priyadarshan in 2028 zombie thriller
The first look at Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is here.
Directed by Jai Mehta and written by Vishal Kapoor, the film drops in 2028 across India in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
It is a survival drama following the success of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
Poster sets bleak ruined city mood
The teaser poster sets a dark mood with cracked stone lettering against a ruined city backdrop.
Some viral video glimpses show Singh and Priyadarshan in a bleak, post-apocalyptic setting with dead leaves and several seemingly deserted cars.
With a reportedly around ₹300 crore budget and joint production by Hansal Mehta, True Story Films, and Maa Kasam Films, Pralay is shaping up to be one of Singh's biggest films yet, and fans are already buzzing about it.