'Pralay' 1st look unveils Singh, Priyadarshan in 2028 zombie thriller

The first look at Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is here.

Directed by Jai Mehta and written by Vishal Kapoor, the film drops in 2028 across India in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

It is a survival drama following the success of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).