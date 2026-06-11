'Chiraiya' actor Prasanna Bisht begins new film with Mihir Ahuja
What's the story
Prasanna Bisht, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Chiraiya, has begun shooting for her next feature film with Mihir Ahuja. The untitled project is a small-town dramedy set in Ujjain and directed by Aditya Chandioke. It explores everyday relationships, humor, and life in central India, reported Variety India. This marks Bisht's return to feature films and her first collaboration with Ahuja.
Preparation
Ahuja excited to explore new territory as an actor
Ahuja, known for The Archies, Maa Ka Sum, and Super 30, is excited to explore new territory with this project. He has been immersing himself in the local culture and dialect of Ujjain to prepare for his role. "I genuinely feel like I'm stepping into a world I've never explored before as an actor," he told the outlet.
Script attraction
Why Ahuja said yes to the film
Ahuja was drawn to the script for its emotional simplicity and heart. "There's a certain warmth and humor in this story that instantly connected with me," he said. "The tone of the film has that light-hearted dramedy space where emotions feel organic, and humor comes naturally from situations and people."
Director's impact
Workshops and Chandioke's direction
Ahuja has praised Chandioke for his clear and sensitive vision as a director. The actor revealed that they did workshops before starting the shooting for this project. "He understands characterization and storytelling beautifully and creates a very comfortable environment for actors to experiment and perform honestly," Ahuja said. He also expressed excitement about working with Bisht, calling her a sincere performer who brings "authenticity to scenes."