Prasar Bharati launches 'Creator's Corner' for digital creators
Entertainment
India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, just rolled out "Creator's Corner"—a new show spotlighting digital creators on DD News and other platforms.
Airing weeknights at 7pm (with morning repeats), content is sourced from applications vetted by an independent team, giving fresh voices a national stage.
Big boost (and big share) for creators
The initiative is part of a bigger push to modernize public broadcasting and connect with today's content makers.
As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared, creators will keep 90% of the revenue from their work, while Prasar Bharati takes 10%.
With more reforms on the way, it's a clear sign India's media scene is opening up to new talent and ideas.