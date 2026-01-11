When Prashant Tamang revealed his 'Paatal Lok' role 'shocked' friends

The untimely demise of singer-actor Prashant Tamang (43) has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner passed away on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Tamang had recently garnered acclaim for his role as sniper Daniel Acho in Paatal Lok Season 2. In an interview with The Telegraph Online last year, he had opened up on the character.

Career highlights Tamang's friends were 'shocked' to see him in 'Paatal Lok' In February 2025, Tamang spoke about his experience on Paatal Lok and how his friends were "shocked" to see him in the show. He had said, "Some of my friends are shocked to see me in Paatal Lok Season 2 as I didn't tell too many people about it but they are all very happy for me."

Career progression Tamang's journey from 'Indian Idol' to 'Paatal Lok' Tamang's journey from winning Indian Idol Season 3 to starring in Paatal Lok was a testament to his perseverance. He had shared how his family and friends from Indian Idol appreciated his performance in the show. "Apart from my family, those who followed me during Indian Idol Season 3 have appreciated my performance in the show," he had said.

Fond memories Tamang's fond memories of 'Paatal Lok' co-stars Tamang had also spoken fondly about his co-stars in Paatal Lok. He was particularly impressed by Jaideep Ahlawat, who played the lead role. "I am a big fan of Jaideep sir. He is very down to earth. While shooting, I used to chat with him about my journey and he used to share his experiences," he had said. Before his rise in showbiz, Tamang worked as a constable with the Kolkata Police. He's survived by his wife and daughter.