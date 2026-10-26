'Pratap' trailer shows Sadh as cop who lands behind bars
The trailer for Pratap is out, giving us a peek at Amit Sadh as a cop whose life spirals from enforcing the law to landing behind bars.
Directed by Sachin Saraf and featuring Esha Deol, the film teases gritty action and tough choices, all set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.
Sadh calls 'Pratap' unconventional cop story
Sadh's character isn't your typical movie cop: he faces real consequences and emotional struggles.
Sadh shared that he was drawn to this role because it's "Pratap is not your conventional cop story. What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it," and lets him explore a more complex side of justice.
Esha Deol also plays a key part in this layered story, alongside Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji.