Prathyusha case: Boyfriend Siddhartha Reddy surrenders after SC order

Earlier, Reddy was sentenced to 5 years in prison

Prathyusha passed away in late February 2002. She was a rising star in Telugu and Tamil cinema, known for films like Manu Needhi and Kadal Pookkal.

After her death, Reddy was first sentenced to five years but later got it reduced to two years by a higher court.

The Supreme Court ruled out murder or rape charges and called it a suicide pact caused by poisoning, bringing a tragic end to her promising career.