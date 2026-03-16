Prathyusha case: Boyfriend Siddhartha Reddy surrenders after SC order
Siddhartha Reddy, boyfriend of late Telugu actor Prathyusha, has turned himself in after the Supreme Court confirmed his two-year jail sentence for abetting her suicide back in 2002.
The court rejected his appeal and stuck to its earlier decision.
Both Reddy and Prathyusha had taken poison together in Hyderabad after their families didn't support their relationship.
Earlier, Reddy was sentenced to 5 years in prison
Prathyusha passed away in late February 2002. She was a rising star in Telugu and Tamil cinema, known for films like Manu Needhi and Kadal Pookkal.
After her death, Reddy was first sentenced to five years but later got it reduced to two years by a higher court.
The Supreme Court ruled out murder or rape charges and called it a suicide pact caused by poisoning, bringing a tragic end to her promising career.