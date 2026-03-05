Preity Zinta sells Bandra apartment for ₹18.5cr: Check her profits
Entertainment
Preity Zinta just sold her Bandra apartment for ₹18.5 crore to Priya Nagar and Rajeev Nagar, listed as US citizens of Indian origin.
She got the flat last year after the building was redeveloped, and this marks her second big property sale in a few months—she sold another place in November 2025 for ₹14 crore.
Meanwhile, on the work front
This latest deal came with a hefty stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000—real estate moves are serious business!
On the work front, Preity is making her much-awaited return to films with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.
The movie, based on Asghar Wajahat's play about a Muslim family during Partition, also stars Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi and drops this Independence Day.