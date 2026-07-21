Preity Zinta extends support to Sonam Wangchuk, NEET protesters

Taking to X, Zinta urged the government to initiate talks with Wangchuk before his health deteriorates further.

She wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further (sic)!"

"Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight."

"My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system."