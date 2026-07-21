Preity Zinta extends support to Sonam Wangchuk, NEET protesters
What's the story
Actor Preity Zinta has extended her support to the students protesting in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. She also expressed solidarity with educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike for over 20 days as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Social media post
'My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student'
Taking to X, Zinta urged the government to initiate talks with Wangchuk before his health deteriorates further.
She wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further (sic)!"
"Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight."
"My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system."
Twitter Post
See Zinta's post here
I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our…— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 21, 2026
Celebrity solidarity
Other celebrities who have spoken up
Zinta is one of many film personalities who have voiced support for the student movement after clashes broke out during Monday's Chalo Sansad march.
The incident led to widespread online criticism, with calls for accountability and justice for the injured students.
Other actors such as Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tovino Thomas have also expressed solidarity with the movement on social media.
Protest details
CJP's demands for educational reforms
The protests, spearheaded by the CJP and supported by Wangchuk, have united students nationwide demanding sweeping reforms in India's education system.
Their key demands include a transparent investigation into alleged NEET irregularities, greater accountability in national entrance examinations, broader structural reforms to make the education system more equitable and student-centric, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Hunger strike
Police used tear gas, lathi charges on protesters
Wangchuk, who has been leading the agitation through an indefinite hunger strike, has repeatedly urged the Centre to open a dialogue with student representatives.
On Monday, CJP organized its Chalo Sansad march where protesters attempted to march toward Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
Police used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse crowds at several locations including Jantar Mantar, Rail Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, and Connaught Place.