Sooraj Barjatya feels Kabir Singh is similar to his Prem

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya , known for his iconic romantic dramas, recently compared the male leads in his films to the hypermasculine characters in recent hits like Kabir Singh and Animal . Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that these characters are "two sides of the same coin." He added that all these protagonists have come through their own journeys and were shaped by love.

Criticism 'Every two to three weeks, people tell me...' Barjatya's films have often been criticized for their portrayal of men who defy conventional masculinity. He said, "Every two to three weeks, people tell me such a world does not exist. Don't give us this wrong hope." However, he insists that these characters still exist today and are simply waiting to be discovered.

Filmography How Barjatya's heroes defy conventional masculinity Barjatya's male leads often redefine traditional masculinity. For instance, Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (Salman Khan) sacrificed his love for his family's happiness, while Prem in Vivaah (Shahid Kapoor) stood by his word even when his fiancée suffered a life-altering accident. Despite the success of more aggressive films like Kabir Singh, Barjatya believes the male leads might "have their own upbringing and values. But essentially...they are two sides of the same coin."

