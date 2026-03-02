Sooraj Barjatya feels Kabir Singh is similar to his Prem
What's the story
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his iconic romantic dramas, recently compared the male leads in his films to the hypermasculine characters in recent hits like Kabir Singh and Animal. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that these characters are "two sides of the same coin." He added that all these protagonists have come through their own journeys and were shaped by love.
Criticism
'Every two to three weeks, people tell me...'
Barjatya's films have often been criticized for their portrayal of men who defy conventional masculinity. He said, "Every two to three weeks, people tell me such a world does not exist. Don't give us this wrong hope." However, he insists that these characters still exist today and are simply waiting to be discovered.
Filmography
How Barjatya's heroes defy conventional masculinity
Barjatya's male leads often redefine traditional masculinity. For instance, Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (Salman Khan) sacrificed his love for his family's happiness, while Prem in Vivaah (Shahid Kapoor) stood by his word even when his fiancée suffered a life-altering accident. Despite the success of more aggressive films like Kabir Singh, Barjatya believes the male leads might "have their own upbringing and values. But essentially...they are two sides of the same coin."
New project
His new show, 'Sangamarmar'
Barjatya's latest project, Sangamarmar, is a romantic drama that follows a couple's love story over 25 years. The show stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Savita Das as a couple whose relationship grows despite not being married. Barjatya describes the lead character in this series as someone who waits for his partner even when she is busy with her responsibilities. It hit JioHotstar last week.