'Prem Keetanu' trailer: Lover 'boy' blames women for all problems
What's the story
The trailer for Veer Pahariya's upcoming film Prem Keetanu was released on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into a youth-centric romantic comedy. The film marks Aafiya Sayed's Bollywood debut and features Aparshakti Khurana in a key role. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the movie follows an aashiq, an ever-infantilized lover boy who keeps falling and getting betrayed in love.
Plot details
Here's what happens in the trailer
The trailer introduces Pahariya as Vishal, a college student who indulges in typical "backbencher" activities like bunking classes and partying.
His love interest seems to be Sayed (Suhani), with Vishal falling for her. However, Khurana's character Ranjeet is also vying for her attention and continues to impress her family.
Instead of lending any agency to the woman, the trailer teases that the film will focus on the men and their competition for the woman's heart.
Who cares what she thinks?
Remake rumors
Is 'Prem Keetanu' a remake of 'Premalu'?
We see the men enforce stereotypes against women and keep playing the victim card. Are we trying to connect with the youth with dated dialogues?
Earlier, there were reports that Prem Keetanu was an adaptation of 2024's Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu.
The makers faced backlash after the original film disappeared from an OTT platform. However, Pahariya later denied the rumors.
Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film co-stars Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. It will be released on October 2.