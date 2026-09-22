'Prem Keetanu' trailer: Lover 'boy' blames women for all problems 

The trailer introduces Pahariya as Vishal, a college student who indulges in typical "backbencher" activities like bunking classes and partying.

His love interest seems to be Sayed (Suhani), with Vishal falling for her. However, Khurana's character Ranjeet is also vying for her attention and continues to impress her family.

Instead of lending any agency to the woman, the trailer teases that the film will focus on the men and their competition for the woman's heart.

Who cares what she thinks?