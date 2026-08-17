'Prem Keetanu' teaser: Veer Pahariya navigates college chaos in comedy-drama

The teaser shows Pahariya's chaotic journey as a college student, while also offering glimpses of a romantic track.

While the plot has been kept under wraps, the movie is reported to be a remake of the Malayalam hit Premalu.

Meanwhile, before launching Avanika Films, Verma worked as an independent producer with Red Chillies Entertainment.

He was involved in movies like Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan, and Badla.

With Prem Keetanu, he aims to support stories that blend emotional depth with theatrical appeal.