'Prem Keetanu' teaser: Veer Pahariya navigates college chaos in comedy-drama
What's the story
The teaser for Prem Keetanu, an upcoming film featuring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aafiya Sayed in lead roles, has been unveiled. This marks the first independent production by Gaurav Verma under his banner, Avanika Films. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and will hit theaters on October 2. Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay are also part of the ensemble cast.
Producer's path
Verma's journey in the world of production
The teaser shows Pahariya's chaotic journey as a college student, while also offering glimpses of a romantic track.
While the plot has been kept under wraps, the movie is reported to be a remake of the Malayalam hit Premalu.
Meanwhile, before launching Avanika Films, Verma worked as an independent producer with Red Chillies Entertainment.
He was involved in movies like Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan, and Badla.
With Prem Keetanu, he aims to support stories that blend emotional depth with theatrical appeal.
Release date
Competing with 'Drishyam 3'
The film's release date places it on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, which is expected to make the period a competitive theatrical window.
Prem Keetanu will face competition from Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Drishyam 3, which is also scheduled for release on the same day.
It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.