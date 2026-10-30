'Premada Oorali' nears ₹120cr hitting ₹116.30cr after 5 weeks

Premada Oorali, a Kannada romantic comedy-drama, is closing in on the ₹120 crore milestone at the box office.

Even after five weeks, it's still pulling crowds and now sits at ₹116.30 crore, putting it right up there with blockbusters like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.

By the end of its run, it's expected to finish between ₹120 and ₹125 crore, pretty impressive for a film that's not your usual devotional flick.