'Premada Oorali' nears ₹120cr hitting ₹116.30cr after 5 weeks
Entertainment
Premada Oorali, a Kannada romantic comedy-drama, is closing in on the ₹120 crore milestone at the box office.
Even after five weeks, it's still pulling crowds and now sits at ₹116.30 crore, putting it right up there with blockbusters like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.
By the end of its run, it's expected to finish between ₹120 and ₹125 crore, pretty impressive for a film that's not your usual devotional flick.
'Premada Oorali' started ₹6.25cr peaked ₹39cr
Premada Oorali goes for romance and comedy. It started modestly with ₹6.25 crore in week one but picked up steam by week three with a peak of ₹39 crore.
Its slow-and-steady climb shows how it remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office.