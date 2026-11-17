'Premada Oorali' starring Raghu hits Prime Video after ₹139.32cr run
Premada Oorali, the Kannada blockbuster directed by Manoj Kumar, just dropped on Prime Video after a stellar run in theaters.
The film saw its shows jump from 60 to 450 thanks to glowing word-of-mouth and has already pulled in ₹139.32 crore worldwide in just 53 days.
Rangayana Raghu stars as Naganna, leading a story that clearly struck a chord with audiences.
'Premada Oorali' 50-day run 100 theaters
Even with tough competition from big releases like Nani's The Paradise and Shiva Rajkumar's Bail, Premada Oorali kept theaters buzzing for 50 days across 100 theaters, pretty impressive!
Now streaming, it's set to reach even more viewers and shows how strong buzz and genuine audience love can turn a movie into a phenomenon.