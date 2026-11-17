Premada Oorali, the Kannada blockbuster directed by Manoj Kumar, just dropped on Prime Video after a stellar run in theaters.

The film saw its shows jump from 60 to 450 thanks to glowing word-of-mouth and has already pulled in ₹139.32 crore worldwide in just 53 days.

Rangayana Raghu stars as Naganna, leading a story that clearly struck a chord with audiences.