President Murmu at National Film Awards warns against risky endorsements
At the 72nd National Film Awards, held for the first time outside Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu called on film stars to be careful about what they promote, especially when it comes to products that can impact public health.
She reminded everyone that celebrities have a big influence on young people, saying, "Film artistes, who are extremely popular, have the huge power to influence the people of the country, especially the youth."
Vimal Elaichi ad prompts show-cause notices
Murmu's message comes just as stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff are facing heat over endorsing Vimal Elaichi, which is linked to show-cause notices over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement and alleged surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in Maharashtra.
Her speech adds weight to ongoing debates about celebrity responsibility and puts the spotlight back on how endorsements can affect fans' choices.