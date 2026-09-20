Prime Video cancels 'Ride or Die' Paramount seeks new home
Amazon Prime Video has pulled the plug on Ride Or Die after just one season, even though it was a hit.
The action-comedy, starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, dropped all eight episodes in July and quickly became the most-watched new scripted series on Prime in the US two weeks after its premiere.
Now, Paramount Television Studios is shopping the show around, hoping to find it a new home.
'Ride or Die' drew 927,000 views
Ride Or Die pulled in 927,000 views within its first two days, almost double what similar shows managed. It held strong in Amazon's Global Top 10 and made appearances on both Nielsen and Luminate charts.
With cliffhangers left hanging and a cast that also includes Ed Skrein and Sylvia Hoeks, there's real hope that fans haven't seen the last of this series yet.