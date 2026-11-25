Season 3 has been a major hit; 33 million people tuned in within just 12 days, keeping it at No. 1 in over 100 countries and landing it among Prime Video's top returning shows.

Amazon MGM Studios head of global television Peter Friedlander called the series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video" and confirmed that the creative team isn't changing.

Plus, with big Tolkien moments like the creation of the One Ring coming up in the finale, season 4 is already in pre-production.