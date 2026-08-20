Prime Video to premiere 'Jagamae Sangeetham' starring Raj September 4
Entertainment
Get ready for Jagamae Sangeetham, a new Telugu musical drama starring Prakash Raj, coming to Prime Video on September 4, 2026.
Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela, this series reimagines Prime Video's Original Hindi series Bandish Bandits.
Carnatic drama explores family legacy
Set in the world of Carnatic music, the story follows Balu, an heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, while dealing with family secrets and figuring out who he wants to be.
The cast includes Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty.
Expect rich music from Vishal Chandrasekar and themes around tradition vs. self-expression that might just hit home for anyone chasing their own path.