Prime Video to premiere 'Jagamae Sangeetham' starring Raj September 4

Set in the world of Carnatic music, the story follows Balu, an heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, while dealing with family secrets and figuring out who he wants to be.

The cast includes Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty.

Expect rich music from Vishal Chandrasekar and themes around tradition vs. self-expression that might just hit home for anyone chasing their own path.