Prime Video to release Sarkunam's Tamil thriller 'Exam' May 15
Entertainment
Prime Video is set to drop Exam, a seven-episode Tamil thriller series, on May 15, 2026.
Directed by National Award-winner A Sarkunam, the show dives into the high-pressure world of competitive exams and the tough choices people make.
Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan lead the cast, with Abbas taking on a key role.
'Exam' produced by Pushkar and Gayatri
Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, Exam follows a young woman as she faces ethical dilemmas and challenges an unfair system, showing how one bold move can shake things up.
The series will stream worldwide in Tamil and will also be available dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
If you're into stories that mix real-world struggles with suspenseful drama, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.