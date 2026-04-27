Prime Video to release Sarkunam's Tamil thriller 'Exam' May 15

'Exam' produced by Pushkar and Gayatri

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, Exam follows a young woman as she faces ethical dilemmas and challenges an unfair system, showing how one bold move can shake things up.

The series will stream worldwide in Tamil and will also be available dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

If you're into stories that mix real-world struggles with suspenseful drama, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.