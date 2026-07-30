Prime Video unveils 'The Traitors's season 2, returns August 13
Entertainment
Prime Video officially revealed the full lineup for The Traitors season two at a splashy Mumbai event.
The show returns August 13 on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes every Thursday at 12am
Get ready for a mix of celebrities and fresh faces battling it out in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.
'The Traitors' cast: Sherawat Chakraborty Faruqui
This season features Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat, making her reality debut, plus Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Dalip Tahil, Ranveer Brar, rapper Ikka, socialite Shalini Passi, and influencers Shahneel Gill and Ansh Chopra.
Sahil Salathia is back from last season, alongside newcomers like Detective Tanya Puri, Prish (the youngest contestant), and other reality TV favorites.
'The Traitors' focuses on strategy
The Traitors is all about strategy.