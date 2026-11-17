Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Dharma Productions in Mumbai on November 18, with filmmaker Karan Johar closely involved in their Mumbai itinerary.

Their trip is all about connecting with India's film industry and building stronger U.K.-India cultural ties.

It also lines up with the Earthshot Prize 2026, Prince William's big environmental project, which will hand out £1 million each to five green innovations at an event hosted by Johar.