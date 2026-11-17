Prince William and Kate Middleton expected to visit Dharma Productions
Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Dharma Productions in Mumbai on November 18, with filmmaker Karan Johar closely involved in their Mumbai itinerary.
Their trip is all about connecting with India's film industry and building stronger U.K.-India cultural ties.
It also lines up with the Earthshot Prize 2026, Prince William's big environmental project, which will hand out £1 million each to five green innovations at an event hosted by Johar.
Royals to meet Narendra Modi
After Mumbai, the royal couple heads to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they'll talk clean energy, trade, and technology.
This visit is a big deal: it's their first time in India together since 2016, and marks Princess Kate's most prominent overseas engagement since completing her cancer treatment in 2024, a meaningful moment for both her and royal watchers.