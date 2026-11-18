The visit was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also present at Dharma Productions.

The royal guest was treated to a performance of Shava Shava from Johar's 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, adding a musical element to his visit.

The dancers recreated the song's energy in traditional outfits as Prince William watched the lively performance.