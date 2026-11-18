Karan Johar calls Prince William 'gracious, kind' amid Dharma visit
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed Prince William to Dharma Productions on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Johar said, "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honor to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions." "He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide."
Royal visit
The royal visit was a star-studded affair
The visit was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also present at Dharma Productions.
The royal guest was treated to a performance of Shava Shava from Johar's 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, adding a musical element to his visit.
The dancers recreated the song's energy in traditional outfits as Prince William watched the lively performance.
Royal engagements
William and Kate Middleton's visit to Chanakya School of Craft
Earlier, William and Kate Middleton visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel for a sustainable textiles engagement.
Their visit was part of their three-day trip to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026.
The royal couple also attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday, which brought together global environmental innovators and public figures from various fields including entertainment, sports, and music.
Royal activities
Prince drives electric 3-wheeler during visit to Mumbai
On Tuesday, the royal couple visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai.
The Prince drove an electric three-wheeler made by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, taking his wife for a ride and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from around the world.
This was their first joint overseas tour since 2022.