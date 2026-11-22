'Heal': A documentary on Kate Middleton's cancer journey is coming
What's the story
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is the subject of a documentary titled Heal. The film chronicles her journey after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. She announced her remission in January 2025 following chemotherapy treatment. The documentary will first air on the BBC in the United Kingdom on November 29, which will be followed by international releases.
International release
'Heal's international broadcast details
After its UK premiere, Heal will be broadcast on NBC in the United States on November 30. It will then be shown on Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and CTV in Canada on December 7.
Premiere dates in other regions are yet to be announced.
The documentary showcases Princess Kate taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Documentary details
Princess Kate hopes to change access to holistic cancer care
The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Yr Wyddfa within 24 hours.
In the documentary, Princess Kate reflects on her own experience with cancer and talks to others facing health challenges. She hopes to change access to holistic cancer care through this film, per Variety.
All proceeds from the documentary will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Emotional journey
'Cancer does change you'
The 30-minute film delves into the emotional impact of serious illness and the importance of support.
The trailer, released on Saturday, shows Princess Kate speaking about her experience with cancer.
She says in the trailer, "Cancer does change you."
"It changes your body. It changes you physically, but there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."
Diagnosis details
More on Princess Kate's cancer and recovery
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after abdominal surgery in January. She underwent preventative chemotherapy but did not disclose the type of cancer.
In September 2024, she completed chemotherapy and confirmed her cancer was in remission in January 2025.
The documentary highlights her journey through diagnosis, recovery, and life beyond cancer.