It's a wrap! Prithviraj Sukumaran completes 'I, Nobody' shoot

The film is expected to be released in theaters this summer. I, Nobody was co-produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The wrap-up photo has generated a lot of excitement among fans who are looking forward to seeing Sukumaran in a genre that combines slick action with realistic themes.

Career updates

Recent projects of Sukumaran

Sukumaran was recently seen in Vilaayath Budha, where he essayed Double Mohanan, a man determined to smuggle a rare sandalwood tree to settle an old rivalry. He will next be seen in Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. The gangster action drama will also feature a cameo by Mohanlal. Sukumaran is also a part of SS Rajamouli's ambitious action-adventure Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He is expected to play the primary antagonist in this globe-trotting narrative.