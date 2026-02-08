It's a wrap! Prithviraj Sukumaran completes 'I, Nobody' shoot
What's the story
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed shooting for his upcoming film I, Nobody, directed by Nissam Basheer. The news was confirmed by a recent photo from the sets where the actor is seen with the crew. The film is touted as an action-heist drama with socio-political themes and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakim Shahjahan in pivotal roles.
Film's release
Release date and production details
The film is expected to be released in theaters this summer. I, Nobody was co-produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The wrap-up photo has generated a lot of excitement among fans who are looking forward to seeing Sukumaran in a genre that combines slick action with realistic themes.
Career updates
Recent projects of Sukumaran
Sukumaran was recently seen in Vilaayath Budha, where he essayed Double Mohanan, a man determined to smuggle a rare sandalwood tree to settle an old rivalry. He will next be seen in Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. The gangster action drama will also feature a cameo by Mohanlal. Sukumaran is also a part of SS Rajamouli's ambitious action-adventure Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He is expected to play the primary antagonist in this globe-trotting narrative.