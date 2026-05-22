Priya Kapur asks Delhi court to unfreeze funds for education
Priya Kapur, widow of Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, is asking the Delhi High Court for access to her husband's frozen accounts.
She wants to use money from his EPF and joint foreign bank accounts to pay for her kids' education and support her son Azarias.
The funds have been locked since last April by a court order.
Ex-CJI Chandrachud mediates Kapur estate ₹30,000cr
The case is set to be listed on Monday as part of a bigger dispute over Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate.
After his death last June, his children from actor Karisma Kapoor challenged a will that left everything to Priya, while Sunjay's mother raised concerns about the family trust handling the assets.
To help both sides reach an agreement without endless court battles, former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has stepped in as mediator.