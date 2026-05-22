Priya Kapur asks Delhi court to unfreeze funds for education

Ex-CJI Chandrachud mediates Kapur estate ₹30,000cr

The case is set to be listed on Monday as part of a bigger dispute over Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate.

After his death last June, his children from actor Karisma Kapoor challenged a will that left everything to Priya, while Sunjay's mother raised concerns about the family trust handling the assets.

To help both sides reach an agreement without endless court battles, former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has stepped in as mediator.